Don't make irresponsible statements: India slams OIC statement over Delhi violence

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Centre on Thursday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its statement on Delhi violence, saying the comments are factually inaccurate and misleading.

"Law enforcement agencies are on the ground and they are working to normalise the situation. So, I request (OIC) not to make any irresponsible statements," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, adding that it creates more problems than it solves.

'The statements which have come out of OIC are factually inaccurate, they are selective, they are misleading. There is an effort on the ground, to restore normalcy, to create confidence,' Kumar said.

'We urge these bodies not to indulge in irresponsible statements at this sensitive time,' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood, Kumar said, while referring to the efforts of the government to control the situation. He added that what led to the violence would be a matter of investigation.

The OIC has condemned the violence in Delhi and alleged discrimination against Muslims.

The OIC, in a statement, said it "condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties". Calling the violence "heinous", the organisation extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 34 lives and left over 200 people injured.