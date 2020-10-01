Don’t lower guard against COVID-19: Mamata to officials

Siliguri, Oct 01: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked officials not to lower guard despite decline in COVID-19 cases in Darjeeling hills and continue testing and tracing protocols in the region.

"The situation has improved in Darjeeling and Mirik.

But we need to keep a watch on the situation. We cannot lower guards, more because the festive season is coming," she said at an administrative review meeting here in Darjeeling district.

Durga Puja committees should set up pandals with open spaces to prevent the spread of the virus, Banerjee said.

"I again urge Puja committees and the public to cooperate with the police and the administration in following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Everyone should wear a mask and use sanitiser before entering a pandal," she said.

About regularisation of 4,397 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) employees, Banerjee said that such requests should be made after the Covid battle is over.

The CM said while 70 lakh Kisan Credit Cards have already been distributed in the state to help small and marginal farmers, 8 lakh such cards were still left to be given to them.

Banerjee said that 2,800 Sahayata Kendra will be set up across the state to help people get information about ration card, old age pension etc.

She provided Rs 10 crore as grant each to the Terai Dooars Board and the Adivasi Board and Rs 150 crore to the GTA.