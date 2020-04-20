Don’t let lockdown lock your dreams: Karnataka launches GetCETGo for CET, NEET students

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 20: The lockdown has been hard on all of us. Students have been losing precious time due to the lockdown as all educational institutions and coaching centres have been ordered to be shut down.

The Union Home Ministry has advised institutions to promote online education. "To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalised by states/UTs / district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines," the advisory by the MHA read.

Karnataka has now launched a free online crash course to help students prepare for the Common Entrance Test (CET). Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C N

Ashwathnarayan announced that the CM had launched GetCETGo.

CM Shri @BSYBJP launched 'GetCETGo' - a free online crash course programme to help all the students prepare for CET 2020 & NEET 2020.



Don't let the lockdown lock your dreams!



Stay Home. Study Online.



All the best!@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/hfjUgusKMA — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) April 20, 2020

The Deputy CM said that this is a free online crash course programme to help students prepare for the CET 2020 and NEET 2020. Don't let the lockdown lock your dreams. Stay home, study online. All the best, he also said.

The portal was launched by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Deputy CM Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

About the portal:

The website is https://getcetgo.in. It provides comprehensive study material for free to all students who have registered for CET 2020. Students can log in using their CET roll number and password which will be sent to their registered mobile number.

The content can also be accessed online on the GetCETGo application. However the app will be ready after Wednesday. The application would have synopsis, homework practice questions, mock tests and classwork questions. This content can be downloaded and also accessed offline, without an internet connection.

Further a Youtube channel has also been launched. Students can follow https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjVkzdE4oBA7BIy85KBh3wg to get video content.

There would be videos on revisions, detailed synopsis and mock tests to help students prepare for the NEET 2020. It also has subject wise playlists for CET and NEET.