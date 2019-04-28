'Don’t know which rule I violated, says IAS officer suspended for checking PM’s chopper

New Delhi, Apr 28: An IAS officer, with 22 years service and not a show case notice against him, has been running from pillar to post ever since the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended him for allegedly inspecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter in Odisha's Sambhalpur, where he was on election duty.

The IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, who was suspended claimed that the Election Commission did not seek his version before taking action against him.

Suspended IAS officer said that he had not violated any rules and was unaware of the charges against him.

Mohsin, said, "I acted strictly as per the letter and spirit of the ECI guidelines. I have not violated any rules and I have not done anything wrong. This is why I asked for a copy of the report against me, but they have so far not shared this. I am fighting this case in the dark," quoted Asian Age.

Stating that till date he doesn't know under which section or law he was punished, he reportedly alleged the poll body of turning a deaf ear to his appeal.

"We are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the Election Commission...Yet, the EC acted on the district administration's inputs, and did not seek my views," Mohammad Mohsin told ThePrint. "I have no friends or enemies in any political party... I only go by rules, so I should at least be told which rule I have violated," he added while asserting that the order no where bears the section or rule under which he was suspended.

The Election Commission had on April 17 suspenden Mohsin for checking Modi's helicopter when he was in Odisha to address an election rally. 3-4 days after the suspension, the Election Commission had also transferred him back to Karnataka.

The Election Commission said he violated the norms. The 1996 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mohammed Mohsin, has not acted in conformity with the Election Commission's instructions concerning Special Protection Group or SPG protectees, an order issued by the commission.

However on Thursday, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) stayed his suspension. Next hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 3.