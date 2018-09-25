  • search

Don't indulge in crime during 'Pitru Paksha', says Sushil Modi; draws flak

    Patna, Sep 25: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi drew flak from the opposition for requesting the criminals with "folded hands" to refrain from

    Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day period in Hindu calendar when homage is paid to ancestors, especially through offerings. Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious, given the death rite performed during the ceremony, known as Shraddha or Tarpan. This year, Pitru Paksha started on Monday (September 24) and will go on till October 8.

    "With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other," Sushil Modi said while addressing an event on Sunday.

    Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejaswi Yadav, lashed out at Sushil Modi and asked whether criminals are free to go ahead with crime after Pitru Paksha.

    "Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt's image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot. Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj," Yadav tweeted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 16:12 [IST]
