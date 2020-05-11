Don’t hinder movement of migrant workers, MHA tells states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told states to provide all assistance in the movement of migrant workers in buses and Shramik special trains.

The situation of the migrant workers walking on the road and railway tracks was noted with great concern, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said. Since their movement by buses and Shramik special trains has already been allowed, governments must ensure that workers do not resort to walking on the roads and railway tracks.

They should be counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food and water etc till such time they are facilitated to board the special trains or buses to their native places, Bhalla also said.

All governments should cooperate with the railways in running of more number of special trains so that the travel of the stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate.