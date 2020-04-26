  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t hide seriousness of pandemic: BJP MPs from Bengal tell Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The BJP accused the TMC government in West Bengal of "hiding" the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis in the state by "fudging" figures and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee violated the lockdown norms routinely.

    Don’t hide seriousness of pandemic: BJP MPs from Bengal tell Mamata Banerjee

    At a press interaction organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a video-conference, its MPs from West Bengal, including Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, said they were confined to their homes in the state while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers were allowed to move around.

    PM, Amit Shah must explain: Mamata Banerjee on COVID-19 teams in Bengal

    Chaudhuri and another MP, Sukanta Majumdar, alleged that they were served with quarantine notices by the local administration so that they could not step outside to provide ration and other relief material to the masses.

    With the Assembly polls in the state due next year, the BJP has turned up the heat on the TMC government over its alleged poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the state's ruling party has, in turn, accused its rival, which is in power at the Centre, of trying to defame it.

    The BJP leaders alleged that the West Bengal government is "fudging" the coronavirus infection figures.

    Chaudhari noted that the state government revised its figures on Friday due to pressure from a central team to come clean.

    There is a huge difference between the reality and what the state government is saying, she said.

    BJP MLA Sabyasachi Dutta alleged that dead bodies are being cremated secretly in the state.

    He also claimed that Banerjee is moving around in a huge carcade in violation of the lockdown norms.

    Coronavirus: Is Mamata Banerjee using Tablighi Jamaat incident to gather votes asks BJP

    MPs John Barla and Jayanta Kumar Roy said BJP functionaries were stopped from carrying out relief work.

    Another party MP, Arjun Singh, lashed out at the TMC, saying its workers have been selling the free ration provided by the Centre to people.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal government bjp coronavirus politics

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X