  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't get misled by rumours: Jamia Millia University VC Najma Akhtar to students

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday urged the university students not be misled by any rumours. In a letter to students, she assured that the varsity is with them and will provide them with "full financial and emotional support".

    The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law.

    Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar
    Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar

    Akhtar had called the police's entry in campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the

    Despite Internet curbs, travel restrictions and freezing cold, hundreds of people thronged the roads outside Jamia Milia Islamia continuing with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    Jamia website hacked with a message 'Hacked by Dark Knight to support Jamia students'

    This was the fifth day of protests outside the university after over 50 students were injured in a police crackdown following violence during a demonstration on Sunday.

    The protesters, including university students, locals and children, took out small marches carrying posters, banners and tricolours. Some of them formed human chains on both the sides of the road to ensure that traffic movement was not affected.

    More STUDENTS News

    Read more about:

    students protests jamia millia islamia

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue