    Don’t get misguided by propaganda of terrorists says Army

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Four youths, who wanted to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to join terrorist ranks, were taken into custody in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and later handed over to their families, the Army said.

    Addressing a press conference in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia said the youths were taken into custody by the Army near the LoC on Friday and were handed over to their respective families on Saturday.

    Don’t get misguided by propaganda of terrorists says Army
    Indian Army jawans patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.PTI Photo

    He said the Army had received information that they were going to join the path of violence after being "misguided" by local terrorists and their accomplices.

    J&K on 'very high' state of alert as terrorists look to avenge Zakir Musa's killing

    "We acted swiftly to prevent them from choosing the wrong path and apprehended them along the LoC in Limber area of Boniyar on Friday," he said.

    The Army officer said the youths were handed over to their respective families after proper counselling.

    He appealed to the youths to not get misguided by the propaganda of terrorists.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
