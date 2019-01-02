  • search
    Don't forget martyred karsevaks: Sena to PM Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Shiv Sena mounted attack on BJP a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured ordinance on Ram Mandir in an exclusive to ANI's Editor Smita Prakash.

    Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Courtesy: ANI news
    In a remark against PM Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the PM should not forget the sacrifices of karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

    Raut said, "We don't need PM to tell us that matter is in court. If that's what we wanted, what was the need for the movement? Karsevaks martyred, bomb blasts in Mumbai, riots; it was genocide on Ram temple's name, who's responsible? You formed government on this issue, don't forget that."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday made it clear that an ordinance to build a Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over. The Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case is being heard in the Supreme Court even as there has been a clamour for bringing an ordinance to build a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

    In his first interview in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a number of issues, ranging from the construction of a Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya to the government's demonetisation move and the sudden resignation of former RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
