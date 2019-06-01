Don’t destabilise Cong-JDS govt, BJP tells Yeddyurappa

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 01: In a big blow to the ambitions of BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa's ambitions of becoming the chief minister yet again, the party's central leadership has instructed the State leaders against making efforts to bring down the Congress-Janata Dal (S) government.

"The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that," Yeddyurappa said on returning from New Delhi.

"The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that," he said, adding that the party would function efficiently by sitting in the Opposition.

"On the outset, it looks like Siddaramaiah is sending four legislators and playing a game to prove his importance in the party. Understanding this, the party high command has directed us not to destabilise the government," he said.

With the Congress-JD(S) alliance suffering a rout in the Lok Sabha polls, managing to win one seat each, and growing disgruntlement within the parties blaming the partnership for their "worst-ever" performance, coalition leaders fear that BJP may poach its MLAs.

The BJP had won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and an independent candidate supported by it in Mandya.

The saffron party had predicted the collapse of the coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the Lok Sabha poll results, claiming that 20 Congress MLAs were unhappy and may take "a decision" anytime.