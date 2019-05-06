Don’t consider Modi as PM: Mamata on declining Cyclone Fani review meeting

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 06: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday responded to the resports of not taking Narendra Modi' calls over Cyclone Fani impact saying she does not consider him country's prime minister.

"I do not consider him the country's PM, hence I did not sit for the meeting. I do not want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next PM. We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We do not need Centre's help ahead of polls," Mamata Banerjee said in Jhargram earlier in the day.

Mamata's remarks came after PM Modi earlier in the day accused her of "playing politics" over cyclone relief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he had called Mamata Banerjee twice on Saturday but his calls were not returned. Modi had raised the issue at a poll rally at Tamluk in East Midnapore district during the day.

"She is so arrogant that she didn't speak to me... Speed breaker Didi is more interested in doing politics," he said.

PM Modi said he had wanted to speak to the state officials to take stock of the situation. "But she didn't allow that to happen. The people of Bengal are getting affected because of her politics. But I want to assure you all that central government stands with the people of Bengal.