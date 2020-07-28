YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t cast aspersions on inquiry panel members probing Vikas Dubey case: SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea seeking the removal of former High Court judge, Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, K L Gupta from the inquiry panel constituted to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.

    Don’t cast aspersions on inquiry panel members probing Vikas Dubey case: SC

    It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had last week approved a draft notification by the UP government recommending the names of retired SC judge, B S Chauhan and K L Gupta. The panel already had Justice Agarwal in it.

    Let us shed our hypocrisy in assessing the police encounter against Vikas Dubey

      Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

      A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and Justices, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it would not allow the petitioners to cast aspersions on the inquiry commission members.

      The order came on two petitions filed by Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi seeking their removal.

      More SUPREME COURT News

      Read more about:

      supreme court uttar pradesh

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue