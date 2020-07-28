Don’t cast aspersions on inquiry panel members probing Vikas Dubey case: SC

New Delhi, July 28: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea seeking the removal of former High Court judge, Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, K L Gupta from the inquiry panel constituted to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had last week approved a draft notification by the UP government recommending the names of retired SC judge, B S Chauhan and K L Gupta. The panel already had Justice Agarwal in it.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde and Justices, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it would not allow the petitioners to cast aspersions on the inquiry commission members.

The order came on two petitions filed by Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi seeking their removal.