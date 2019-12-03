Don't bunk: Rajnath speaks of PM's dissatisfaction with BJP lawmakers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with many Bharatiya Janata Party MPs skipping sittings of Parliament despite his repeated caution, said defence Minister Rajnath Singh told ruling BJP MP's on Tuesday.

Singh urged the lawmakers to be present in large numbers when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, asserting that this draft legislation is as important as the move to abrogate Article 370.

Asking the BJP MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament as it is going to take up key bills in the coming days, he said the prime minister had time and again spoken against absenteeism among the parliamentarians but the issue persists.

No pardon has been given to Balwant Singh Rajoana: Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh's comes at a time when the government attempts to push the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that fast-tracks citizenship for religious minorities living in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.