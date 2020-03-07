Don't believe in rumours, consult your doctor: PM Modi's advise amid coronavirus scare

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 07: Allying fears over coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard. He also asked people to avoid handshakes and start greeting others with 'namaste' once again.

"Some people say this is not to be eaten, that is not to be done, some people will bring four new things that coronavirus can be avoided by eating this. We have to avoid these rumors too," he said, asking people to follow the advise their doctor.

He said at-risk people should take precautions against the disease.

Of the 31 people infected with the coronavirus in India, 16 are Italian tourists. The most recent was a Delhi man who had travelled to Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is stable and being monitored.

The World Health Organisation said over one lakh people have been infected and 3,500 deaths have been reported globally. The Novel Coronavirus was first detected at a seafood market in China's Wuhan. It spread quickly from there.

The Indian government intensified universal screening of all international passengers irrespective of nationality. India also began efforts to evacuate its nationals from coronavirus-hit Iran.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Friday tweeted that an Indian medical team was landing in Iran to establish a clinic in the city of Qom there by Friday evening for screening of Indian nationals. He added that New Delhi was also working out the logistics of their return with Iranian authorities.

Incidentally, this comes amid a spat between the two countries over statements made by Iran on the recent Delhi riots, which New Delhi has categorically rejected.

The health ministry has begun national-level training of personnel to deal with COVID.