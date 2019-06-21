Don’t be nervous says Chandrababu Naidu after four of his MPs join BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: The Telugu Desam Party finds itself in the midst of a crisis after four of its lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha joined the BJP.

The TDP is now left with just two lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha. After handing over their resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, the four lawmakers also passed a resolution to merge the TDP's legislature party with the BJP.

The development came at a time when the TDP chief, Chandrababu Naidu is on a family vacation in Europe. He is due to return on June 26. Naidu however sought to put up a brave face and said that a crisis is not new for the TDP. Leaders have nothing to be nervous about, he also added.

He also said that the TDP sacrificed central ministers for the sake of special status for Andhra Pradesh. We condemn attempts made by the BJP to weaken the TDP, he also said.