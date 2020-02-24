  • search
    Donning white jumpsuit and green sash outfit, Melania pays tribute to Indian textiles

    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: Accessorising her white jumpsuit with a green silk and gold embroidered sash, US First Lady Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage on Monday when she landed for the first leg of the US presidential visit.

    The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched at the waist with the moss green and golden metallic thread sash that was discovered by the designer in an early 20th century Indian textile documents given to him by his friends.

    While her husband, US president Donald Trump paired his dark suit with a buttercup yellow tie, Melania opted for crepe and silk in keeping with the weather. Her white ensemble is part of the label's Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre range.

    "Arriving in India, the First Lady #flotus is wearing a white jumpsuit from @atelier_caito_for_herve_pierre in creme crepe. The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors. "The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread. We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece," Pierre posted on Instagram alongside the photograph of the sketch of the outfit.

    Melania kept her hair loose and make up subtle for her first appearance in India. Pierre has previously created clothes for former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. After landing in the country, the Trumps visited Sabarmati Ashram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to the Motera stadium for the "Namaste Trump" event.

    The US president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are also accompanying him on the 36-hour India visit. She chose a powder blue midi-dress with red floral prints by US-based label Proenza Schouler. The Trumps will go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before heading to New Delhi. The trip ends on Tuesday night.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
