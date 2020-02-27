Donations above 20K: BJP received Rs 742 crore of total Rs 951 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The total donations above Rs 20,000 to national parties for the years 2018-19 stood at Rs 951.66 crore. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the these were from 5,520 donations.

A total of Rs 742.15 crore was declared by BJP from 4,483 donations while INC declared receiving Rs 148.58 cr from 605 donations. The donations declared by BJP is more than three times the aggregate declared by INC, NCP, CPI, CPM and AITC for the same period.

BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above Rs 20,000 during FY 2018-19, as it has been declaring for the past 13 years.

The total donations of the National Parties during FY 2018-19 increased by Rs 481.77 crore, an increase of almost 103%, from the previous financial year 2017-18.

3 national and 22 regional parties declare income of Rs 1163.17 crore

Donations to BJP increased from Rs 437.04 crore during FY 2017-18 to Rs 742.15 crore during FY 2018-19 (70% increase). Party's donations decreased by 18% during FY 2017-18 in comparison to FY 2016-17.

INC donations increased from Rs 26.658 crore during FY 2017-18 to Rs 148.58 crore during FY 2018-19 (457% increase). While INC's donations decreased by 36% between FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18.

State-wise donations to National Parties:

Segregation of donations according to State was made by ADR based on the address provided by the parties in their donations report to the ECI.

A total of Rs 548.22 crore was donated to the National Parties from Maharashtra, followed by Rs 141.42 crore from Delhi and Rs 55.31 cr from Gujarat.

A total of Rs 65.84 crore, (6.92% of total donations received by the National parties, FY 2018-19), could not be attributed to any State/ Union Territory due to incomplete information provided by the parties.

Donors from corporates/ business sectors Vs. individual donors:

1,776 donations to the National Parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to Rs 876.11 crore (92.06% of total donations) while 3509 individual donors donated Rs 71.407 crore (7.50% of total donations) to the parties during FY 2018-19.

1,575 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP (Rs 698.092 crore) while 2741 individual donors donated Rs 41.70 crore to the party during FY 2018-19.

INC received a total of Rs 122.5 crore via 122 donations from corporate/business sectors and Rs 25.39 crore via 482 individual donors during FY 2018-19.

Only one of 41 registered Unrecognised political parties eligible for donations: Report

Top donors to National Parties, FY 2018-19:

Progressive Electoral Trust donated a total of Rs 455.15 crore to BJP, INC and AITC together and is one of the top 2 donors to the three parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated Rs 356.535 crore to BJP (48.04% of total funds received by the party) and Rs 55.629 crore to INC (37.44% of total funds received by the party).

BJP and INC received a total of Rs 67.25 crore (9.06%) and Rs 39 cr (26.25%), respectively from Prudent Electoral Trust.