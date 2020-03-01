  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Donald Trump’s India visit possible due to PM’s vibrant leadership

    By
    |

    Shimla, Mar 01: The recent standalone visit to India by US President Donald Trump was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vibrant leadership", BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda claimed on Friday.

    Speaking at a public meeting at Jhandutta in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, Nadda also claimed that Trump had praised Modi and India for 20 minutes during his 28-minute-long speech at Gujarat's Motera Stadium.

    Donald Trump’s India visit possible due to PM’s vibrant leadership

    It was probably the first time that a US president travelled 8,000 kms to India on the request of an Indian PM without stopping over in any other country on the way, the BJP chief said.

    Didn't discuss Delhi violence with Modi, it's up to India: Donald Trump backs Modi over CAA

    "This speaks of India's commanding position in the world and it has become possible due to the vibrant and strong leadership of Modi," said Nadda.

    During his 28-minute speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Trump spent 20 minutes praising Modi and India, he claimed.

    Nadda also credited Modi for the growth of the country's economy.

    India has become the world's fifth-largest economy and will emerge at the top in the next few years, the BJP chief said.

    The country is on its way to becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy under Modi, he added.

    Nadda's remarks came on a day when official data showed that India's GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019.

    President Trump returns to US after 'very successful’ India trip

    The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 5.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

    Nadda arrived in Himachal Pradesh on a two-day visit on Thursday. This is his maiden visit to the state since he took over the BJP's reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal also attended the event.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda donald trump narendra modi gdp growth

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X