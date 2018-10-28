  • search

Donald Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

    New Delhi, Oct 28: US President Donald Trump on Sunday has turned down India's invitation to be the chief guest during the Republic Day Parade. India, in April this year, had officially sent the Republic Day invite to the US president.

    The US authorities reportedly sent a letter to NSA Ajit Doval confirming that the US President Donald Trump won't be in India to be part of 26th January parade.

    This comes at a time when relations between the countries are not in the best of health.

    The US had recently issued warning against India if it goes ahead with signing the S-400 missile system deal with Russia.

    India recently signed USD 5.2 billion deal for S-400 Triumf missile system with Russia. The deal came despite the US saying that any countries transacting with Russia's defence and intelligence sector would face tough sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    The Trump administration had also given a November 4 deadline to its allies to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, but India continued to import the oil.

    Sunday, October 28, 2018
