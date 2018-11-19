Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes in high demand, go out of stock

New Delhi, Nov 19: If you're one of those people who doesn't like toilet brushes, would you change your mind for this? You could get to brush the toilet with the orange man himself. With orange "hair" bristling in the air, these hand-made Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes come in handy, making your bathroom smell and look great again. The pretty controversial product has been put on sale on Etsy, on online website.

These toilet brushes from New Zealand made headlines on the handmade goods platform, with delivery times exceeding six weeks due to "overwhelming" demand.

The slogan of the unique product also includes a clear reference to the well-known slogan of the real estate mogul-turned-president: "Make Your Toilet Great Again."

The artisanal brushes are price-tagged 35.70 New Zealand dollars ($24.49), with shipping cost an additional 35.70.

And this doesnt end here, the reviewers seem pretty happy with the contraption. One said: "Exactly as described and was delivered sooner then expected. Thank you!" Another added: "Great gift. Made everyone laugh."

And a third commented: "LOVE this cool and unique item. Looking forward to gifting it at Xmas!"