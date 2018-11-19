  • search

Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes in high demand, go out of stock

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: If you're one of those people who doesn't like toilet brushes, would you change your mind for this? You could get to brush the toilet with the orange man himself. With orange "hair" bristling in the air, these hand-made Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes come in handy, making your bathroom smell and look great again. The pretty controversial product has been put on sale on Etsy, on online website.

    Donald Trump-themed toilet brushes in high demand, go out of stock

    These toilet brushes from New Zealand made headlines on the handmade goods platform, with delivery times exceeding six weeks due to "overwhelming" demand.

    Also Read | 'Toilet paper' sticking out of Trump's shoes leaves Twitter in splits

    The slogan of the unique product also includes a clear reference to the well-known slogan of the real estate mogul-turned-president: "Make Your Toilet Great Again."

    The artisanal brushes are price-tagged 35.70 New Zealand dollars ($24.49), with shipping cost an additional 35.70.

    And this doesnt end here, the reviewers seem pretty happy with the contraption. One said: "Exactly as described and was delivered sooner then expected. Thank you!" Another added: "Great gift. Made everyone laugh."

    Also Read | Amazon stops selling toilet paper with Donald Trump's tweets printed on it

    And a third commented: "LOVE this cool and unique item. Looking forward to gifting it at Xmas!"

    Read more about:

    donald trump toilet new zealand

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue