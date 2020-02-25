Donald Trump predicts the end of coronavirus very soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the coronavirus epidemic will soon be brought under control as China has been working very hard.

Addressing Indian CEOs here, Trump said the US plans to spend about USD 2.5 billion in fighting the deadly coronavirus.

"China is working very very hard, I have spoken to President Xi they are working very hard. They had a rough patch and right now it seems they are getting it under control, they are getting it more and more under control so I think it is a problem that is going to go away," Trump said.

Asserting that the situation in the US is under control, Trump said the US also does business with other nations and wants other countries to be "happy healthy and well".

"Let us see how it works out but I think it is going to work out fine. I hope so. We are working very hard, we are spending a tremendous amount of money also ...about USD 2.5 billion on getting everything ready just in case something should happen and also helping other nations who are unequipped to do it," Trump added.

The high profile CEO roundtable with Trump included captains of the Indian industry such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

China reported the outbreak of novel coronavirus on December 31, 2019. On Monday, Chinese officials said the death toll has climbed to 2,592, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000.