Donald Trump may land in Jaipur if Delhi weather is poor

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 22: A special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials arrived on Saturday at Jaipur International Airport to take stock of security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an airport official said.

"The aircraft landed at the airport at 9 am and flew out at 11 am. US Embassy officials took stock of the security measures at the airport. There is no scheduled programme at the airport but precautionary measures are being taken," Jaipur International Airport Director J S Balhara said.

"The airport is well-equipped to handle the VVIP flight as we have a reserved bay for the purpose. We shall use all standard operating procedure necessary for the safe landing of such flights," he added.

From vision to spectacle: Why US president's India visit may not just be about Modi-Trump optics

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 to 25 and Jaipur airport will be the first alternative for landing his aircraft in case of bad weather, the official said.