Trump India visit LIVE: US President, wife Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, Feb 25: United States President Donald Trump, on his maiden visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

Monday, February 24, 2020

1530 hours

Emplane for Agra

1645 hours

Arrive Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

Photo Op: Official Only

1715 hours

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

Venue: Taj Mahal

Photo Op: Official Only

1845 hours

Emplane for Delhi

1930 hours

Arrive Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

1000 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

1030 hours

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

1100 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

1240 hours

Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

1930 hours

Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: Official Only

2200 hours

Emplane