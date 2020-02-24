  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump India visit LIVE: US President, wife Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 25: United States President Donald Trump, on his maiden visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Trump India visit LIVE: US President lays wreath at Rajghat

    The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:59 AM, 25 Feb
    The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel as they may experience delays owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said today.
    10:57 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
    10:36 AM, 25 Feb
    Narendra Modi arrives at Hyderabad House. US President Donald Trump will meet him here shortly.
    10:28 AM, 25 Feb
    Donald Trump leaves for Rajghat
    10:28 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    10:22 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
    10:08 AM, 25 Feb
    Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School all set to welcome First Lady of the US Melania Trump, as she will visit the school today.
    10:06 AM, 25 Feb
    President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    9:54 AM, 25 Feb
    The US President will get a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
    8:22 AM, 25 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will reportedly ink USD 3 billion worth of defence deals and ponder over a USD 1.9-billion missile defence shield.
    8:18 AM, 25 Feb
    US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today
    8:17 AM, 25 Feb
    Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will not attend the official banquet being hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump on February 25.
    8:10 AM, 25 Feb
    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said he will not attend the President's banquet as a mark of protest over the party's top leaders not being extended an invitation. He asked why was Sonia Gandhi not invited. Trump is coming here. India to host grand dinner for him, but the Opposition is not invited. Why Sonia Gandhi is not invited for the dinner. What kind of democracy is this, he also asked.
    8:00 AM, 25 Feb
    Talks on Afghanistan, Pakistan, Asia-Pacific cooperation will be held today between Modi and Trump.
    7:50 AM, 25 Feb
    The talks on Afghanistan are particularly significant in the backdrop of a peace deal that would be signed by the US on February 29 with the Taliban at Doha.
    7:40 AM, 25 Feb
    India has remained largely silent on the peace talks, but has maintained that terror sanctuaries along the Durand Line must be demolished. India would also highlight key concerns regarding cross border terrorism and also the attacks stage managed by Pakistan in Kashmir.
    7:30 AM, 25 Feb
    In addition to this there would also be talks on the telecom sector, especially on 5G technology. This would be important in the wake of the US cautioning India about China’s Huawei and its ability for surveillance. India, it may be recalled has allowed Huawei to take part in the 5G trials, but has not yet indicated its final stance on allowing the tech giant into the market.
    11:46 PM, 24 Feb
    Trump, who was received at the Palam airport in Delhi by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials, will stay at ITC Maurya hotel.
    8:43 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies.
    7:49 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump shared pictures of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.
    7:33 PM, 24 Feb
    Air Force One lands in Delhi.
    7:14 PM, 24 Feb
    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not attend a state dinner to be hosted Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for US President Donald Trump.
    7:12 PM, 24 Feb
    All roads leading to ITC Maurya, the hotel which will host US President Donald Trump, have been fortified with snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharp shooters on high-rise buildings, officials said today.
    7:11 PM, 24 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' to US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump, as they depart for Delhi.
    6:37 PM, 24 Feb
    Their Taj visit over, the Trumps will now head to Delhi.
    6:13 PM, 24 Feb
    The Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm.
    5:45 PM, 24 Feb
    After an evening stroll, Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
    5:37 PM, 24 Feb
    Writing in the visitors' book at the monument, Trump said, 'The Taj Mahal Inspires Awe, A Timeless Testament to the Rich And Diverse Beauty of Indian Culture"
    5:26 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra.
    5:21 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Taj Mahal
    READ MORE

    Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

    More AHMEDABAD News

    Read more about:

    donald trump narendra modi ahmedabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X