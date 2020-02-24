Trump India visit LIVE: US President, wife Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ahmedabad, Feb 25: United States President Donald Trump, on his maiden visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.
10:59 AM, 25 Feb
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel as they may experience delays owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said today.
10:57 AM, 25 Feb
US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
10:36 AM, 25 Feb
Narendra Modi arrives at Hyderabad House. US President Donald Trump will meet him here shortly.
President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and PM Narendra Modi receive US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
9:54 AM, 25 Feb
The US President will get a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:00 am followed by a visit to Rajghat where he will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
8:22 AM, 25 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will reportedly ink USD 3 billion worth of defence deals and ponder over a USD 1.9-billion missile defence shield.
8:18 AM, 25 Feb
US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today
8:17 AM, 25 Feb
Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will not attend the official banquet being hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump on February 25.
8:10 AM, 25 Feb
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said he will not attend the President's banquet as a mark of protest over the party's top leaders not being extended an invitation. He asked why was Sonia Gandhi not invited. Trump is coming here. India to host grand dinner for him, but the Opposition is not invited. Why Sonia Gandhi is not invited for the dinner. What kind of democracy is this, he also asked.
8:00 AM, 25 Feb
Talks on Afghanistan, Pakistan, Asia-Pacific cooperation will be held today between Modi and Trump.
7:50 AM, 25 Feb
The talks on Afghanistan are particularly significant in the backdrop of a peace deal that would be signed by the US on February 29 with the Taliban at Doha.
7:40 AM, 25 Feb
India has remained largely silent on the peace talks, but has maintained that terror sanctuaries along the Durand Line must be demolished. India would also highlight key concerns regarding cross border terrorism and also the attacks stage managed by Pakistan in Kashmir.
7:30 AM, 25 Feb
In addition to this there would also be talks on the telecom sector, especially on 5G technology. This would be important in the wake of the US cautioning India about China’s Huawei and its ability for surveillance. India, it may be recalled has allowed Huawei to take part in the 5G trials, but has not yet indicated its final stance on allowing the tech giant into the market.
11:46 PM, 24 Feb
Trump, who was received at the Palam airport in Delhi by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and a number of senior officials, will stay at ITC Maurya hotel.
8:43 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies.
Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump shared pictures of her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.
7:33 PM, 24 Feb
Air Force One lands in Delhi.
7:14 PM, 24 Feb
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not attend a state dinner to be hosted Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for US President Donald Trump.
7:12 PM, 24 Feb
All roads leading to ITC Maurya, the hotel which will host US President Donald Trump, have been fortified with snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharp shooters on high-rise buildings, officials said today.
7:11 PM, 24 Feb
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' to US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump, as they depart for Delhi.
6:37 PM, 24 Feb
Their Taj visit over, the Trumps will now head to Delhi.
6:13 PM, 24 Feb
The Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm.
5:45 PM, 24 Feb
After an evening stroll, Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
5:37 PM, 24 Feb
Writing in the visitors' book at the monument, Trump said, 'The Taj Mahal Inspires Awe, A Timeless Testament to the Rich And Diverse Beauty of Indian Culture"
5:26 PM, 24 Feb
Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5
United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden trip to India.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at a cricket stadium.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
7:29 AM, 24 Feb
The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team.
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi.
7:33 AM, 24 Feb
The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements.
7:34 AM, 24 Feb
The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage.
7:36 AM, 24 Feb
Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures.
7:43 AM, 24 Feb
A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to India.
7:44 AM, 24 Feb
Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday.
8:12 AM, 24 Feb
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter,"I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"
8:34 AM, 24 Feb
Meanwhile, two Indian Americans are travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump.
Ajit Pai, who is the first ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism.
8:46 AM, 24 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK
A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city. pic.twitter.com/vJE0Z496k8
Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present.
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE
Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
8:55 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Modi retweeted the video that Donald Trump shared last night while departing for India and said, "India awaits your arrival."
10:05 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/D5kKtUhG7H
A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Rohan P Botre SP City, Agra on security arrangements ahead of US President's visit today said,''Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There'll be deployment of paramilitary forces in Taj Mahal area&inside there's deployment of civil force & CISF. Even NSG & ATS have also come.''
10:07 AM, 24 Feb
As Trump will arrive in Agra at 4.45 pm on Monday, SP City Rohan P Botre said. ''There is a proper coordination between the United States' security agencies and the Indian agencies.''
10:10 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today. pic.twitter.com/HzC34bXRJU
Ahead of his arrival, Trump tweets in Hindi, Check out:
10:27 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz
