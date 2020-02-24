Namaste Trump LIVE: Ahmedabad all decked-up as India awaits POTUS

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is set to land in Ahmedabad on Monday on his maiden visit to India. In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Narendra Modi, Donald trump and Melania Trump
    He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

    Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

    12:15 AM, 24 Feb
    Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
    12:15 AM, 24 Feb
    A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
    12:12 AM, 24 Feb
    He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
    12:12 AM, 24 Feb
    He will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at a cricket stadium.
    12:12 AM, 24 Feb
    United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden trip to India.

    Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1140 hours

    Arrival: Ahmedabad

    Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

    Photo Op: Official only

    1215 hours

    Sabarmati Ashram

    Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1305 hours

    Namaste Trump Event

    Venue: Motera Stadium

    Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

