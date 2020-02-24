Namaste Trump LIVE: Ahmedabad all decked-up as India awaits POTUS
Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is set to land in Ahmedabad on Monday on his maiden visit to India. In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.
Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India
Monday, February 24, 2020
1140 hours
Arrival: Ahmedabad
Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
Photo Op: Official only
1215 hours
Sabarmati Ashram
Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)
Photo Op: Official Only
1305 hours
Namaste Trump Event
Venue: Motera Stadium
Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.
1530 hours
Emplane for Agra
1645 hours
Arrive Agra
Venue: Air Force Station, Agra
Photo Op: Official Only
1715 hours
Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal
Venue: Taj Mahal
Photo Op: Official Only
1845 hours
Emplane for Delhi
1930 hours
Arrive Delhi
Venue: Air Force Station, Palam
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB card only)
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1000 hours
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)
1030 hours
Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Rajghat
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)
1100 hours
Meeting with Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)
Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event
(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)
1240 hours
Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)
Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event
(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)
1930 hours
Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
Photo Op: Official Only
2200 hours
Emplane