Namaste Trump LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

India

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is set to land in Ahmedabad on Monday on his maiden visit to India. In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today Meanwhile, two Indian Americans are travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump. Ajit Pai, who is the first ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism. Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020 US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter,"I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday. A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to India. Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures. The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage. The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements. The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi. ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team. The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association. A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering. He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. He will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at a cricket stadium. United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden trip to India.

Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India

Monday, February 24, 2020

1140 hours

Arrival: Ahmedabad

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Photo Op: Official only

1215 hours

Sabarmati Ashram

Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

Photo Op: Official Only

1305 hours

Namaste Trump Event

Venue: Motera Stadium

Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.

1530 hours

Emplane for Agra

1645 hours

Arrive Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

Photo Op: Official Only

1715 hours

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

Venue: Taj Mahal

Photo Op: Official Only

1845 hours

Emplane for Delhi

1930 hours

Arrive Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

1000 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

1030 hours

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

1100 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

1240 hours

Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

1930 hours

Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: Official Only

2200 hours

Emplane