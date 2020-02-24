Namaste Trump LIVE: Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is set to land in Ahmedabad on Monday on his maiden visit to India. In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.
10:34 AM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be travelling on specially designed vehicles - 'The BEAST' and will be ferried by Marine One helicopter.
10:27 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz
People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today.
10:07 AM, 24 Feb
As Trump will arrive in Agra at 4.45 pm on Monday, SP City Rohan P Botre said. ''There is a proper coordination between the United States' security agencies and the Indian agencies.''
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Rohan P Botre SP City, Agra on security arrangements ahead of US President's visit today said,''Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There'll be deployment of paramilitary forces in Taj Mahal area&inside there's deployment of civil force & CISF. Even NSG & ATS have also come.''
10:05 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/D5kKtUhG7H
Modi retweeted the video that Donald Trump shared last night while departing for India and said, "India awaits your arrival."
8:55 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/A2ZRuAnXxW
Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Narendra Modi tweets, "India awaits your arrival US President Donald Trump. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE
Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city. pic.twitter.com/vJE0Z496k8
Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present.
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK
A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
8:46 AM, 24 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today
8:34 AM, 24 Feb
Meanwhile, two Indian Americans are travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump.
Ajit Pai, who is the first ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism.
8:12 AM, 24 Feb
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter,"I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"
7:44 AM, 24 Feb
Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday.
7:43 AM, 24 Feb
A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to India.
7:36 AM, 24 Feb
Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures.
7:34 AM, 24 Feb
The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage.
7:33 AM, 24 Feb
The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements.
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi.
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team.
7:29 AM, 24 Feb
The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today.
10:27 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz
US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be travelling on specially designed vehicles - 'The BEAST' and will be ferried by Marine One helicopter.
Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India
Monday, February 24, 2020
1140 hours
Arrival: Ahmedabad
Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
Photo Op: Official only
1215 hours
Sabarmati Ashram
Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)
Photo Op: Official Only
1305 hours
Namaste Trump Event
Venue: Motera Stadium
Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.
1530 hours
Emplane for Agra
1645 hours
Arrive Agra
Venue: Air Force Station, Agra
Photo Op: Official Only
1715 hours
Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal
Venue: Taj Mahal
Photo Op: Official Only
1845 hours
Emplane for Delhi
1930 hours
Arrive Delhi
Venue: Air Force Station, Palam
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB card only)
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1000 hours
Ceremonial Reception
Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)
1030 hours
Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi
Venue: Rajghat
Photo Op: AV Media
(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)
1100 hours
Meeting with Prime Minister
Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)
Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event
(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)
1240 hours
Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement
Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)
Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event
(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)
