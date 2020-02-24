  • search
Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Namaste Trump LIVE: Marble memento of three wise monkeys presented to Trump

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram. They were received by PM Narendra Modi . In Ahmedabad, the US President will address the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with Modi.

    Namaste Trump LIVE: Modi, Trump arrives at Sabarmati Ashram, pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

    He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

    Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:44 PM, 24 Feb
    Trump presented with nine-inch tall marble memento of the three wise monkeys
    12:39 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram
    12:37 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spin the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.
    12:33 PM, 24 Feb
    Modi, US President Donald Trump arrives at Sabarmati Ashram, pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
    12:06 PM, 24 Feb
    After ceremonial guard of honour, Trumps head for Sabarmati Ashram
    12:04 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump gets ceremonial guard of honour
    12:03 PM, 24 Feb
    Modi greets US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka
    12:03 PM, 24 Feb
    Modi hugs US President Donald Trump
    11:58 AM, 24 Feb
    A red carpet welcome for Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they deplanes at Ahemdabad airport
    11:50 AM, 24 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in a black Range Rover to welcome Trump
    11:49 AM, 24 Feb
    Meanwhile, 'Beast', a 2018 model of a unique Cadillac is realy at the Ahmedabad airport to drive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in India
    11:45 AM, 24 Feb
    Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani ready to welcome
    11:42 AM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
    11:26 AM, 24 Feb
    Modi has tweeted in Hindi, "अतिथि देवो भव: (Atithi Devo Bhava)", which translates to 'the guest is God'.
    11:15 AM, 24 Feb
    BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah arrive at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of 'Namaste Trump' even at the stadium.
    10:34 AM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be travelling on specially designed vehicles - 'The BEAST' and will be ferried by Marine One helicopter.
    10:27 AM, 24 Feb
    Modi arrives in Ahmedabad
    10:24 AM, 24 Feb
    Ahead of his arrival, Trump tweets in Hindi, Check out:
    10:10 AM, 24 Feb
    People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today.
    10:07 AM, 24 Feb
    As Trump will arrive in Agra at 4.45 pm on Monday, SP City Rohan P Botre said. ''There is a proper coordination between the United States' security agencies and the Indian agencies.''
    10:06 AM, 24 Feb
    Rohan P Botre SP City, Agra on security arrangements ahead of US President's visit today said,''Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There'll be deployment of paramilitary forces in Taj Mahal area&inside there's deployment of civil force & CISF. Even NSG & ATS have also come.''
    10:05 AM, 24 Feb
    A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
    9:07 AM, 24 Feb
    Modi retweeted the video that Donald Trump shared last night while departing for India and said, "India awaits your arrival."
    8:55 AM, 24 Feb
    A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
    8:54 AM, 24 Feb
    Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
    8:54 AM, 24 Feb
    Narendra Modi tweets, "India awaits your arrival US President Donald Trump. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."
    8:54 AM, 24 Feb
    Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
    8:53 AM, 24 Feb
    Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present.
    8:53 AM, 24 Feb
    A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
    8:46 AM, 24 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today
    READ MORE

    Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1140 hours

    Arrival: Ahmedabad

    Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

    Photo Op: Official only

    1215 hours

    Sabarmati Ashram

    Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1305 hours

    Namaste Trump Event

    Venue: Motera Stadium

    Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

