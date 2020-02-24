News India live

Namaste Trump LIVE: 'Timeless testament of Indian culture', says US President on Taj Mahal

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit, visited the iconic Taj Mahal.

Earlier in the day, Trump addressed over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event, 'Namaste Trump' has been organised on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' program which was held in the US last year.

He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

Their Taj visit over, the Trumps will now head to Delhi. The Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm. After an evening stroll, Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal. Writing in the visitors' book at the monument, Trump said, 'The Taj Mahal Inspires Awe, A Timeless Testament to the Rich And Diverse Beauty of Indian Culture" Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/BDZVQbHJ2T — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Taj Mahal Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands as they visit the 'monument of love', the Taj Mahal. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the iconic Taj Mahal. Trump will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to soon arrive at the Taj Mahal. Donald Trump and other American dignitaries have left for the Taj Mahal. Special preparations have been made for the visiting leader's tour of the mausoleum. Massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy while major street roundabouts are decked up with US and India flags. Artists perform, students line the streets as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump head to the Taj Mahal. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandnben Patel at Agra as they depart to see the Taj Mahal Describing the 'Namaste Trump' event as a "masterstroke" of public diplomacy between India and the US, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday said the day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. 'Namaste Trump' was held at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India. US President Donald Trump's aircraft lands in Agra, to visit Taj Mahal shortly. #WATCH US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular! pic.twitter.com/L8Q87GcQTj — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular! US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They will be paying visit to the Taj Mahal. Modi ends speech with "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "India-US friendship long live" Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion, says Modi We are committed to fight terror together, says Modi "America is India's biggest trading partner", says PM Modi Modi thanks Trump for acknowledging India's culture Trump also Thanked Modi for the hospitality and India for the "phenomenal welcome". Ending his speech, Trump said,''God bless India and America.. We love you India.. We love you very much...'' "He is a very tough negotiator: Trump says about Modi The true strength of India is found in the 1.2 billion people.... in the soul and spirit of the Indian people US will always continue to India's premier defence partner, says Donald Trump Looking forward to cooperate with ISRO 's Chandrayaan mission as India keeps pushing forward on its space missions PM Modi is laying the foundation of India's future, says Trump During my visit we will be making among the biggest every trade deals: Trump while addressing at Motera stadium

Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

Monday, February 24, 2020

1530 hours

Emplane for Agra

1645 hours

Arrive Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

Photo Op: Official Only

1715 hours

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

Venue: Taj Mahal

Photo Op: Official Only

1845 hours

Emplane for Delhi

1930 hours

Arrive Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

1000 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

1030 hours

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

1100 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

1240 hours

Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

1930 hours

Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: Official Only

2200 hours

Emplane