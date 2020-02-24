Namaste Trump LIVE: 'Timeless testament of Indian culture', says US President on Taj Mahal

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit, visited the iconic Taj Mahal.

    Earlier in the day, Trump addressed over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event, 'Namaste Trump' has been organised on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' program which was held in the US last year.

    He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

    Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

    6:37 PM, 24 Feb
    Their Taj visit over, the Trumps will now head to Delhi.
    6:13 PM, 24 Feb
    The Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm.
    5:45 PM, 24 Feb
    After an evening stroll, Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
    5:37 PM, 24 Feb
    Writing in the visitors' book at the monument, Trump said, 'The Taj Mahal Inspires Awe, A Timeless Testament to the Rich And Diverse Beauty of Indian Culture"
    5:26 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra.
    5:21 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Taj Mahal
    5:17 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands as they visit the 'monument of love', the Taj Mahal.
    5:05 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the iconic Taj Mahal.
    5:00 PM, 24 Feb
    Trump will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.
    4:59 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to soon arrive at the Taj Mahal.
    4:59 PM, 24 Feb
    Donald Trump and other American dignitaries have left for the Taj Mahal. Special preparations have been made for the visiting leader's tour of the mausoleum.
    4:55 PM, 24 Feb
    Massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy while major street roundabouts are decked up with US and India flags.
    4:54 PM, 24 Feb
    Artists perform, students line the streets as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump head to the Taj Mahal.
    4:31 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandnben Patel at Agra as they depart to see the Taj Mahal
    4:25 PM, 24 Feb
    Describing the 'Namaste Trump' event as a "masterstroke" of public diplomacy between India and the US, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday said the day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. 'Namaste Trump' was held at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India.
    4:21 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump's aircraft lands in Agra, to visit Taj Mahal shortly.
    3:15 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular!
    3:15 PM, 24 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They will be paying visit to the Taj Mahal.
    2:40 PM, 24 Feb
    Modi ends speech with "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "India-US friendship long live"
    2:40 PM, 24 Feb
    Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion, says Modi
    2:33 PM, 24 Feb
    We are committed to fight terror together, says Modi
    2:31 PM, 24 Feb
    "America is India's biggest trading partner", says PM Modi
    2:30 PM, 24 Feb
    Modi thanks Trump for acknowledging India's culture
    2:26 PM, 24 Feb
    Trump also Thanked Modi for the hospitality and India for the "phenomenal welcome". Ending his speech, Trump said,''God bless India and America.. We love you India.. We love you very much...''
    2:26 PM, 24 Feb
    "He is a very tough negotiator: Trump says about Modi
    2:24 PM, 24 Feb
    The true strength of India is found in the 1.2 billion people.... in the soul and spirit of the Indian people
    2:24 PM, 24 Feb
    US will always continue to India's premier defence partner, says Donald Trump
    2:23 PM, 24 Feb
    Looking forward to cooperate with ISRO 's Chandrayaan mission as India keeps pushing forward on its space missions
    2:21 PM, 24 Feb
    PM Modi is laying the foundation of India's future, says Trump
    2:20 PM, 24 Feb
    During my visit we will be making among the biggest every trade deals: Trump while addressing at Motera stadium
    Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

