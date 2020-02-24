Namaste Trump LIVE: 'Timeless testament of Indian culture', says US President on Taj Mahal
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit, visited the iconic Taj Mahal.
Earlier in the day, Trump addressed over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event, 'Namaste Trump' has been organised on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' program which was held in the US last year.
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.
Newest FirstOldest First
6:37 PM, 24 Feb
Their Taj visit over, the Trumps will now head to Delhi.
6:13 PM, 24 Feb
The Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave for New Delhi, where they are scheduled to arrive at 7.30 pm.
5:45 PM, 24 Feb
After an evening stroll, Donald Trump and Melania enter the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal.
5:37 PM, 24 Feb
Writing in the visitors' book at the monument, Trump said, 'The Taj Mahal Inspires Awe, A Timeless Testament to the Rich And Diverse Beauty of Indian Culture"
5:26 PM, 24 Feb
Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5
Donald Trump and Melania Trump hold hands as they visit the 'monument of love', the Taj Mahal.
5:05 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the iconic Taj Mahal.
5:00 PM, 24 Feb
Trump will spend about an hour to catch the sunset from the famed mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631.
4:59 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to soon arrive at the Taj Mahal.
4:59 PM, 24 Feb
Donald Trump and other American dignitaries have left for the Taj Mahal. Special preparations have been made for the visiting leader's tour of the mausoleum.
4:55 PM, 24 Feb
Massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy while major street roundabouts are decked up with US and India flags.
4:54 PM, 24 Feb
Artists perform, students line the streets as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump head to the Taj Mahal.
4:31 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandnben Patel at Agra as they depart to see the Taj Mahal
4:25 PM, 24 Feb
Describing the 'Namaste Trump' event as a "masterstroke" of public diplomacy between India and the US, BJP overseas affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday said the day will be written in golden letters in the history of India. 'Namaste Trump' was held at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India.
4:21 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump's aircraft lands in Agra, to visit Taj Mahal shortly.
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular!
3:15 PM, 24 Feb
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They will be paying visit to the Taj Mahal.
2:40 PM, 24 Feb
Modi ends speech with "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "India-US friendship long live"
2:40 PM, 24 Feb
Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion, says Modi
2:33 PM, 24 Feb
We are committed to fight terror together, says Modi
2:31 PM, 24 Feb
"America is India's biggest trading partner", says PM Modi
2:30 PM, 24 Feb
Modi thanks Trump for acknowledging India's culture
2:26 PM, 24 Feb
Trump also Thanked Modi for the hospitality and India for the "phenomenal welcome".
Ending his speech, Trump said,''God bless India and America.. We love you India.. We love you very much...''
2:26 PM, 24 Feb
"He is a very tough negotiator: Trump says about Modi
2:24 PM, 24 Feb
The true strength of India is found in the 1.2 billion people.... in the soul and spirit of the Indian people
2:24 PM, 24 Feb
US will always continue to India's premier defence partner, says Donald Trump
2:23 PM, 24 Feb
Looking forward to cooperate with ISRO 's Chandrayaan mission as India keeps pushing forward on its space missions
2:21 PM, 24 Feb
PM Modi is laying the foundation of India's future, says Trump
2:20 PM, 24 Feb
During my visit we will be making among the biggest every trade deals: Trump while addressing at Motera stadium
READ MORE
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden trip to India.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at a cricket stadium.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
7:29 AM, 24 Feb
The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team.
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi.
7:33 AM, 24 Feb
The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements.
7:34 AM, 24 Feb
The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage.
7:36 AM, 24 Feb
Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures.
7:43 AM, 24 Feb
A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to India.
7:44 AM, 24 Feb
Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday.
8:12 AM, 24 Feb
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter,"I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"
8:34 AM, 24 Feb
Meanwhile, two Indian Americans are travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump.
Ajit Pai, who is the first ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism.
8:46 AM, 24 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK
A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city. pic.twitter.com/vJE0Z496k8
Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present.
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE
Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
8:55 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Modi retweeted the video that Donald Trump shared last night while departing for India and said, "India awaits your arrival."
10:05 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/D5kKtUhG7H
A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Rohan P Botre SP City, Agra on security arrangements ahead of US President's visit today said,''Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There'll be deployment of paramilitary forces in Taj Mahal area&inside there's deployment of civil force & CISF. Even NSG & ATS have also come.''
10:07 AM, 24 Feb
As Trump will arrive in Agra at 4.45 pm on Monday, SP City Rohan P Botre said. ''There is a proper coordination between the United States' security agencies and the Indian agencies.''
10:10 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today. pic.twitter.com/HzC34bXRJU
Ahead of his arrival, Trump tweets in Hindi, Check out:
10:27 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more