Namaste Trump LIVE: Ivanka Trump says 'Namaste Trump' spectacular event

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first visit, addressed over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event, 'Namaste Trump' has been organised on the lines of the 'Howdy, Modi' program which was held in the US last year.

He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump, also accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, will get a taste of India's cultural potpourri during a Gujarat itinerary.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular! pic.twitter.com/L8Q87GcQTj — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on being asked if she enjoyed the 'Namaste Trump' event: Spectacular! US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave for Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They will be paying visit to the Taj Mahal. Modi ends speech with "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "India-US friendship long live" Today India is not just creating a world record of sending the most satellites at once, but also the world record of the quickest financial inclusion, says Modi We are committed to fight terror together, says Modi "America is India's biggest trading partner", says PM Modi Modi thanks Trump for acknowledging India's culture Trump also Thanked Modi for the hospitality and India for the "phenomenal welcome". Ending his speech, Trump said,''God bless India and America.. We love you India.. We love you very much...'' "He is a very tough negotiator: Trump says about Modi The true strength of India is found in the 1.2 billion people.... in the soul and spirit of the Indian people US will always continue to India's premier defence partner, says Donald Trump Looking forward to cooperate with ISRO 's Chandrayaan mission as India keeps pushing forward on its space missions PM Modi is laying the foundation of India's future, says Trump During my visit we will be making among the biggest every trade deals: Trump while addressing at Motera stadium My administration is working with Pakistan to crackdown on terrorists operating within their country, says Trump As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India, says Trump I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces. Today ISIS caliphate has been 100% destroyed, says Trump 'India, US firmly united to defend our countries from radical islamic terrorism': Trump Trump: All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise, says Trump We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough, says Trump Donald Trump: 5 months ago the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump while addressing over 1 lakh crowd said,''America loves India, America respects India and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.'' Modi: There is so much that we share, like shared values & ideals, a shared spirit of enterprise & innovation. Shared opportunities & challenges, shared hopes & aspirations First Lady Melania, your presence here is an honour for us. The work you did for healthy and happy America is yielding its result. The work you did for children and the society is commendable, says Modi Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hug each other after the PM concluded his address at #NamasteTrump event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/p42WSqxXAX — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hug each other after the PM concluded his address at #NamasteTrump event, at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is 'land of the free' the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of 'statue of liberty' the other feels proud of 'statue of unity' ''The meaning of the name of this event - 'Namaste' is very deep. This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him,'' says Modi at Namaste Trump event Modi said,''You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you.''

Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

Monday, February 24, 2020

1530 hours

Emplane for Agra

1645 hours

Arrive Agra

Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

Photo Op: Official Only

1715 hours

Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

Venue: Taj Mahal

Photo Op: Official Only

1845 hours

Emplane for Delhi

1930 hours

Arrive Delhi

Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only)

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

1000 hours

Ceremonial Reception

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

1030 hours

Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

Venue: Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

(Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

1100 hours

Meeting with Prime Minister

Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

1240 hours

Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

(Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

1930 hours

Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

Photo Op: Official Only

2200 hours

Emplane