    Donald Trump India visit: ‘Honored to return to India’, tweets Ivanka Trump

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Just hours before touching down India for the second time, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted she was honoured to return to India two years after she first visited the country.

    "Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" she tweeted.

    In 2017, Ivanka had led the American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. The Summit was co-hosted by India and the US.

    The theme for the event was 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth. She had come to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Prime Minister had hosted a royal dinner for Ivanka Trump and other GES delegates at the Taj Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 23:57 [IST]
