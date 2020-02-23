  • search
    Donald Trump India Visit: Full Schedule

    New Delhi, Feb 23: US President Donald Trump is all set to embark on a two-day India visit and his schedule is jam-packed. Starting from addressing 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad to visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, President Trump has a lot on his plate during his stay in India.

    Here is a detailed schedule of what Donald Trump will be doing on his visit to India.

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1140 hours

    Arrival: Ahmedabad

    Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

    Photo Op: Official only

    1215 hours

    Sabarmati Ashram

    Venue: Sabarmati (Ahmedabad)

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1305 hours

    Namaste Trump Event

    Venue: Motera Stadium

    Photo Op: Registered Media - Registered media is requested to reach Regional Information Office, Barack no-3, Polytechnic compound, Ambavadi, Panjarapol, Ahmedabad at 7.00 am in the morning on February 24, where facility has been provided for proceeding to the venue.

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

    X