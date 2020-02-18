  • search
    Donald Trump in India: After wall erection, slum residents slapped with eviction notice

    Ahmedabad, Feb 18: As many as 45 families in a slum near Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, that is all set to host "Namaste Trump" event, have reportedly been slapped with eviction notices by the local municipal corporation.

    According to reports, the 45 families with about 200 members dwelling in the slum have been allegedly asked to leave the plot ahead of the US President Donald Trump's 2-day visit to India.

    It is reportedly siad that the slum-dwellers encroached the land. Reacting to this, the authorities have asked the families to leave within seven days.

    Also, it can be seen that the local municipal corporation is in full swing in building a temporary wall on the sides of the road that links Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.

    Trump visit: AMC building wall to mask slum area says Congress

    It is allegedly said that the govenment is planning to keep slum areas out from the American President and first Lady Melania Trump's sight.

      On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump are expected to take out a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

