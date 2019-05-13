  • search
    Don turned politician Atiq Ahmed withdraws from poll battle against PM Modi in Varanasi

    Lucknow, May 13: Former MP Atiq Ahmed, who was poised to fight the Lok Sabha elections against PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi as an Independent candidate, has decided to withdraw his nomination.

    In a letter issued to the media, Atiq explained that he was forced to do so as he had not been granted parole by the court. He also added that he was not going to put his weight behind any candidate.

    Former MP Atiq Ahmed.PTI Photo

    In his application in court, Atiq had sought three weeks' parole so that he could campaign for his election. His application had pointed out that while he is behind the bars, he will not be able to campaign even though it was his democratic right to contest elections.

    At Delhi's all women booths, polling high despite overall low turnout

    Atiq Ahmed, after nomination as an Independent candidate, had filed for parole application so he could campaign. First, the MP, MLA Court, and then the high court rejected his appeal. His election agent, Advocate Shahnawaz Alam, released the letter written by Atiq from Naini Jail on Sunday.

    It must be noted that Atiq is in jail for ruckus at Allahabad's SHUATS university. In other cases on him, Atiq is out on bail.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 12:12 [IST]
