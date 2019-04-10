  • search
    'Don't worry Modi ji', probe will take place now: Cong on Rafale decision

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The Congress on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision allowing leaked documents to be used by petitioners seeking review of the Rafale judgement, saying skeletons in the "scam" are tumbling out and now there is "no official secrets act" to hide behind for the Modi government.

    The top court allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

    File photo of Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
    File photo of Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

    "Modiji, you can run and lie as much as you want but sooner or later the truth comes out. The skeletons in Rafale scam are tumbling out one by one. And now there is 'no official secrets act' to hide behind," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

    Yechury blasts Modi govt for claiming 'clean chit' in Rafale case after SC order

    "SC has upheld a time honoured legal principle; A rattled Modiji had threatened to invoke Official Secrets Act against independent journalists for exposing his corruption on Rafale.Don't worry Modiji, an investigation is going to take place now, whether you like it or not," he said in a series of tweets.

    The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

    PTI

