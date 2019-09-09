  • search
    'Don't want anyone to be arrested in INX Media case': Chidambaram

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, on Monday said that he has no answers to the question of why no government officers and bureaucrats have not been arrested in the INX Media case.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    "People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer," Chidambaram's family tweeted on behalf of the Congress leader.

    In another tweet, Chidambaram added, "No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested."

    ED set to question Chidambaram in Air India case

    Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. Ironically, he was lodged in Jail No.7, where his son Karti was locked up for 12 days in the same INX Media case last year.

    Jail No.7 usually houses those facing Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

    The CBI, on 15 May 2017, registered an FIR against Chidambaram for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance provided to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 when he was finance minister. The money laundering cases lodged by the ED in this regard date back to 2018. Chidambaram was arrested on 21 August.

    chidambaram inx media case

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
