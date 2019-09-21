  • search
Trending Election Commission
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't use plastic during poll campaign: EC urges candidates

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: In an appeal to political parties, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora stressed on the use of environment-friendly campaign materials during elections.

    "Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid the use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns," said CEC Sunil Arora.

    Sunil Arora
    Sunil Arora

    In an Independence Day speech on Aug 15, Modi urged people and government agencies to "take the first big step" on Oct 2 towards freeing India of single-use plastic.

    The UN defines single-use plastic as items intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These include, among other items, grocery bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery.

    A ban on certain plastics from Oct 2, however, will come just weeks ahead of big Hindu festivals for which business plans are laid out far in advance because they typically see a sharp rise in consumer purchases.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTION News

    Read more about:

    assembly election plastic ban

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue