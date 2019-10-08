  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't use 'lynching' to defame India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    By PTI
    |

    Nagpur, Oct 08: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said lynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, he said the word 'lynching' does not originate from Indian ethos but comes from a separate religious text, and such terms should not be imposed on Indians.

    Jharkhand lynching: Police drop murder charges against 11 accused in charge sheet

    He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but said some vested interests do not want the country to be strong and vibrant. Voicing his displeasure over several incidents of mob violence in the country, he said, "Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos, its origin is from a story in a separate religious text.

    We Indians trust in brotherhood. Don't impose such terms on Indians." "Lynching itself is a western construct and one shouldn't use it in the Indian context to defame the country," he said. Bhagwat urged citizens to create harmony, and that everyone should live within confines of law. "Swayamsevaks are brought up with that sanskar," he said.

    He said in the past few years, there has been transformation in "direction of thought process of Bharat". "There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who don't want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests...such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant," the RSS chief said. Even well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government and administration were being misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests, he rued.

    "We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual and social levels," he said. Bhagwat said the world was eager to know if the 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly. "Democracy in India is not something imported from any country, but a practice which has been prevalent here since centuries," Bhagwat said. He said India's borders were now safer than ever, and more focus was needed on coastal security.

    "The number of guards and check-posts on land borders and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased," he said. On concerns over the economic sector, he said the slowing down of world economy has left its impact everywhere.

    "The government has taken initiatives to tide over the situation in the last one-and-a-half months. Our society is entrepreneurial and will overcome these challenges," he added. In the morning, Bhagwat performed 'shastra puja' at the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi event here.

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs shastra puja at Dussehra event

    HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.

    More RSS News

    Read more about:

    rss mohan bhagwat lynching

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue