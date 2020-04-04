  • search
    Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 04: The government on Saturday cautioned people against the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday as they are inflammable.

    Representational Image
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had urged people to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus.

    In a video message of over 11 minutes, Modi had also asked people to maintain the "lakshman rekha" of social distancing by staying indoors and not getting together in groups during the exercise.

    Lights of at 9 for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9: Here is what is shared on WhatsApp

    "Please refrain from using alcohol-based hand sanitisers tomorrow before lighting candles or diyas," K S Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of PIB, said at a media briefing.

    Modi had said once people everywhere light up lamps, diyas or display flashlights of their mobile phones at their doorsteps or balconies after turning off the lights at home, it will emerge in this "superpower" of brightness that "we are all fighting with a collective resolve".

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

