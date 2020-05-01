Don't throng stations: Central Railway

By PTI

Mumbai, May 01: The Central Railway on Friday appealed people not to throng railway stations, saying only those passengers who have been permitted to travel by the state government would be allowed to board trains.

The Central Railway (CR) would be running two special Shramik Express trains from Nashik to Lucknow and Bhopal after the Union government said that stranded migrant labourers would be allowed to return to their home states.

Tickets would not be issued to any individual passenger or groups, a CR official said here. "We will allow only those passengers whom the state government officials will bring to railway stations to board," said the CR spokesperson.

The state government would be the final authority to decide who will travel, he added.