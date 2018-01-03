‘Don't spread rumours’: Mumbai police on Maharashtra bandh

Mumbai, Jan 3: On Wednesday, when Maharashtra observed a bandh, the Mumbai police issued strict warnings to residents to stay away from spreading any rumours. The police also asked Mumbaikars not to believe in any unverified reports.

In order to soothe frayed nerves, the Maharashtra police assured locals that the administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation.

"Don't believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation" Mumbai Police advises residents #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/VC8xBnEfwf — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

The advisory was issued by the police in the wake of the state-wide bandh called by Dalit outfits after violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune on Monday.

The bandh has been called by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar to protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima-Koregaon village leading to the death of one person.

On Tuesday, Dalit groups staged protests bringing normal life to a halt in various parts of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai. Along with creating traffic snarls, protesters indulged in vandalism destroying public property, including buses.

Looking at the tense situation, the Maharashtra Police have made elaborate arrangements to thwart any untoward incidents. The state police department has kept additional force on standby.

Reports say the department is even planning to invoke prohibitory orders if needed in response to the state-wide bandh called by Dalit leaders.

"We have made elaborate arrangements to keep the situation under control in view of the bandh. Extra forces have been kept on standby. Some areas have been identified where the internet could be suspended so people cannot spread rumours on social media," DGP Satish Mathur told The Indian Express.

"Regulatory orders, which include Section 37 of Maharashtra (Bombay) Police Act and Section 144 of CrPC can also be used if the situation demands," he added.

