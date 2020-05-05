Don't return home, stay back and continue work: Yediyurappa appeals to migrant labourers

Bengaluru, May 05: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones.

"I appeal to labourers with folded hands don't pay heed to any rumors, it is the responsibility of the government to see to that you get work at the place you were working... don't take hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past," he said.

This his the second appeal made by Yediyurappa to the migrant workers since last week and it came after a group of builders met him here amid fears of shortage of labourers.

The chief minister had on Friday urged them to stay back in the state and co-operate with the government in resuming economic activities.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa held discussions with various builders and officials on issues relating to migrant labourers and restarting of construction activities.

"COVID-19 situation in the state is under control compared to other states. So other than in red zones, there is need to restart businesses, building construction and industrial activities.There is need to control this unnecessary travel of labourers," he told reporters after the meeting.

He said the construction industry representative told him that they have started providing employment to migrant workers in the past few days after lockdown norms were relaxed.

Besides, the builders also said they paid salary and food to the workers during the past one-and-half months despite no work, the chief minister said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister's appeal has come amid fears of shortage of labourers at a time when the government has permitted certain construction and industrial activities to resume in orange and green zones.

The government had recently allowed one-time inter state and inter district movement of those stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Assuring that government was ready to solve issues that the workers may have, the Chief Minister said the industrialists and builders have agreed to provide employment.

"We are trying to convince large number of labourers who are planning to go back, because of some misconception. Buses will be provided to private organisation on contract basis at a discounted rate and the facility can be utilized for the movement of labourers for work," he said.

Yediyurappa said he has also held discussions with weavers to understand their issues and problems faced by farmers would come up during a meeting scheduled with the Finance department officials. "What all can be done within the the fiscal limitation that we have, we will decide on it soon," he added.