Don't miss these incredible aerial photos of Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela 2019: A sea of devotees

Aerial view of Sangam at early hours on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad (Prayagraj)

5 crore take Mauni Amavasya shahi snan at Kumbh

Thousands of devotees thronged at Kumbh Mela on second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on February 04. A sea of devotees emerged on the banks of Sangam resplendent with divine silence much in league with the occasion on the new moon day.

Kumbh Mela: World's largest single gathering of humanity.

Back in 2013, during Kumbh Mela, over 120 million Hindu people travelled to Allahabad for the two-month long holy festival. According to Ctrip estimates, only about 54 million people have traveled for Thanksgiving in 2018.

About Kumbh Mela:

Kumbh Mela occurs in 12-year cycles, there are three additional festivals held in between. This year's Kumbh Mela is projected to be even bigger than the last full one in 2013, which drew an estimated 100 million people.