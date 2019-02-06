  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't miss these incredible aerial photos of Kumbh Mela 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Around 12.5 crore people have taken the holy dip at Triveni Sangam till now in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Since January 14, devotees are thronging at Sangam to take holy dip in Ganga River during Kumbh Mela.

    Kumbh Mela 2019: A sea of devotees

    Kumbh Mela 2019: A sea of devotees

    Aerial view of Sangam at early hours on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad (Prayagraj)

    5 crore take Mauni Amavasya shahi snan at Kumbh

    5 crore take Mauni Amavasya shahi snan at Kumbh

    Thousands of devotees thronged at Kumbh Mela on second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on February 04. A sea of devotees emerged on the banks of Sangam resplendent with divine silence much in league with the occasion on the new moon day.

    Kumbh Mela: World's largest single gathering of humanity.

    Kumbh Mela: World's largest single gathering of humanity.

    Back in 2013, during Kumbh Mela, over 120 million Hindu people travelled to Allahabad for the two-month long holy festival. According to Ctrip estimates, only about 54 million people have traveled for Thanksgiving in 2018.

    About Kumbh Mela:

    About Kumbh Mela:

    Kumbh Mela occurs in 12-year cycles, there are three additional festivals held in between. This year's Kumbh Mela is projected to be even bigger than the last full one in 2013, which drew an estimated 100 million people.

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela kumbh mela prayagraj prayagraj allahabad

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue