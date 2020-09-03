Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US

New Delhi, Sep 03: China on Thursday accused the US of meddling in the border standoff with India, saying Beijing and New Delhi have the ability to resolve their disputes bilaterally.

"China and India have the ability to resolve their border disputes bilaterally. We don't accept countries outside the region pointing fingers, let alone meddling or making instigation, which will only endanger the regional peace and stability," said Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong.

Ji said China favours a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution through peaceful and friendly consultations". The two sides have been in talks at various levels to seek a peaceful settlement of the boundary issue, she said.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes it. We urge the US side to respect facts and truth, stop smearing and spreading rumours," Ji said.

"China has always insisted on resolving territorial and maritime disputes with neighboring countries through consultations and negotiations on the basis of respecting historical facts, to maintain regional peace and stability," it said.

After China carried out provocative military movements in Ladakh in August-end, US Diplomat David Stilwell stated that China is trying to take advantage of the coronavirus outbreak and India 'is one of those examples'.

"What we have seen since the corona outbreak from Wuhan is it seems the PRC (People's Republic of China) is trying to take advantage of the situation, and India, I think, is one of those examples of that. So to our friends in Beijing, I would ask them to follow their commitment to resolve these things through peaceful means and dialogue," David Stilwell said at a press briefing.

The Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs also reiterated Secretary Pompeo's remarks that the United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the border standoff between India and China.

The US diplomat's remark comes after the Indian Army thwarted Chinese Army's attempt on the night of August 29 and 30 to transgress into areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

Further talking about China's engagement in other areas, Stilwell said, "...many conflicts that are going on in China's periphery right now. You mentioned Tibet. Xinjiang - very concerned still about what they're doing there. Hong Kong activities, South China Sea - I could go on and on."

Earlier, Pompeo had slammed the Chinese Communist Party for engaging in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours.