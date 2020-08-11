YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don't know when Gehlot-Pilot 'drama' begins again: Mayawati

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday said the Rajasthan governor should take note of the "serious political situation" in the state so that the people can get rid of the political uncertainty.

    Mayawati
    Mayawati

    She also said that though the Congress government in Rajasthan has survived a recent rebellion by some of its MLAs, no one knows when the "drama" between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot begins again.

    In a statement, she said due to a long power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot, the state's fight against coronavirus and other works of public importance have suffered.

    "Under such a situation, keeping in mind the various problems of the people, the governor should fulfill his constitutional responsibility by taking note of the serious political situation it is our request," she said.

    On other issues, Mayawati cited media reports to note that the BJP has said that if needed, its government will build a grand statue of Lord Parshuram.

    Pay attention to testing, Mayawati advises UP govt

    She said the BSP won't oppose it, but welcome it instead.

    The BJP should not delay the move and also declare his birthday a public holiday, she said.

    If the BJP does not do both the things, the BSP will do them when it comes to power, she said.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan mayawati

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue