Don’t have straw, sipper for Stan Swamy, says NIA; Activist files new plea

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 26: The NIA on Thursday told a court here that it had not taken a straw and sipper from Stan Swamy at the time of his arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links'' case, following which the activist filed an application seeking winter clothes and a straw and sipper.

The special NIA court rejected Swamy''s earlier application seeking straw and sipper.

Hence, he made a fresh application for these items to be allowed to him in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, where he is currently lodged following his arrest in September this year.

The court then asked for a report from the prison on December 4.

The case against Swamy

Swamy is the convenor of the PPSC, which is a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist). He is alleged to have received funds through an associate to further the activities of the CPI (Maoist).

This case pertains to organisation of Elgar Parishad at Pune, Maharashtra on December 31 2017, which promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life & property and state-wide agitation in Maharashtra.

The investigation revealed that the Elgar Parishad along with Maoist leaders used the incident to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities on the instructions of the leaders of CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation.

It was found that Hany Babu M T was a co-conspirator along with other accused persons propagating the naxal ideology. Babu was arrested on July 28 2020. Further, the investigation also revealed that accused Hany Babu was in contact with Paikhomba Meitei, Secretary Information and Publicity, Military Affairs, Kangkeipak Communist Party (MC), an organisation banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An interview of Ganapathy, General Secretary of CPI (Maoist) was shared by Paikhomba Meitei with the accused Hany Babu. Communications of Hany Babu with other Maoists of Manipur have also been retrieved.