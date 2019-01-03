  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Don't forget these important financial deadlines in 2019: From PAN-Aadhaar linking to tax saving

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 3: From new Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline to the final day for filing income tax return for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19, here are some of the important financial deadlines you need to know about in 2019.

    Dont forget these important financial deadlines in 2019: From PAN-Aadhaar linking to tax saving

    Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline
    All the PAN cards should be linked with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2019, if an individual fails to do the same, then the PAN will be considered invalid after the deadline. Earlier the deadline was June 30, 2018, which was extended to March 31, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The Supreme Court order on Aadhaar has made it mandatory to link every PAN with Aadhaar.

    PAN card application deadline
    All the PAN cards should be linked with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2019, if an individual fails to do the same, then the PAN will be considered invalid after the deadline.

    Earlier the deadline was June 30, 2018, which was extended to March 31, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The Supreme Court order on Aadhaar has made it mandatory to link every PAN with Aadhaar.

    ITR filing deadline:
    Although the due date for filing income tax return for the FY 2017-18 is over, the Income tax department still allows filing of belated return till March 31, 2019 with penalty up to Rs. 10,000. From the financial year 2017-18, taxpayer is required to file belated return before March 31, 2019. Also, revised ITR for the last financial year can be filed only till March 31, 2019.

    Home loan subsidy:
    On home loans you can get a subsidy of upto Rs. 2.67 lakh under the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the Middle Income Group (MIG) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) till March 2020.

    Read more about:

    financial 4th pay panel pan aadhaar tax

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue