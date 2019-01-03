Don't forget these important financial deadlines in 2019: From PAN-Aadhaar linking to tax saving

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 3: From new Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline to the final day for filing income tax return for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19, here are some of the important financial deadlines you need to know about in 2019.

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline

All the PAN cards should be linked with Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2019, if an individual fails to do the same, then the PAN will be considered invalid after the deadline. Earlier the deadline was June 30, 2018, which was extended to March 31, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The Supreme Court order on Aadhaar has made it mandatory to link every PAN with Aadhaar.

PAN card application deadline

ITR filing deadline:

Although the due date for filing income tax return for the FY 2017-18 is over, the Income tax department still allows filing of belated return till March 31, 2019 with penalty up to Rs. 10,000. From the financial year 2017-18, taxpayer is required to file belated return before March 31, 2019. Also, revised ITR for the last financial year can be filed only till March 31, 2019.

Home loan subsidy:

On home loans you can get a subsidy of upto Rs. 2.67 lakh under the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the Middle Income Group (MIG) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) till March 2020.