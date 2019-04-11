Don’t forget 2004, Vajpayee was invincible yet we won: Sonia Gandhi

oi-Deepika S

Rae Bareli, Apr 11: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said that people should not forget 2004 when everyone was considering then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee invincible yet the congress party won.

Addressing the media after filing her nomination, Sonia slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he must not think that he is invincible.

"Not at all. Don't forget 2004. Vajpayee Ji was invincible, but we won.Modi spoke a lot, he is still making false promises..people will reply," she said.

Rahul Gandhi also talked to media and said, "There have been many people in Indian history who had arrogance to believe that they're invincible and bigger than the people of India. Narendra Modi for the last 5 yrs has done nothing for the people of India. His invincibility will be in full view after election results."

In 2004 general election, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was very popular. Everyone, including the pollsters alike agreed that he would come back. for another term. But in a surprise, Vajpayee, who led a BJP government in 1996, 1998 and 1999, suffered defeat in 2004, despite predictions that he would win another term riding on an "India Shining" campaign.

Sonia Gandhi, 72, offered puja, following a 50-year-old tradition of the family before filing her papers for the Lok Sabha polls. She performed a havan at the residence of late Congress leader Gaya Prasad Shukla.